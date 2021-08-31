Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $56.45. 32,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,349,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

