Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells $490,819.59 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $490,819.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65.

CTLT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.