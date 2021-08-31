Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt Sells 825 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

