Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.