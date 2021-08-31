Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,956. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

