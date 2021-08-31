Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $211.40. 32,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

