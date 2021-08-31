Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

