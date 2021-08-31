CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 14,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The firm has a market cap of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 144.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

