CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,304,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $237,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.