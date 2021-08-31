Centamin plc (CELTF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.