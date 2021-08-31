Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

