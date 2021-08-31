Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.
About Century Financial
