ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

