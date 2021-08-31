Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $898.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL traded up $7.93 on Monday, hitting $444.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.59. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

