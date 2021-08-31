Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $460.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River exited the second quarter of 2021 on a strong note, with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses drove Manufacturing Solutions revenues in the reported quarter. Based on a strong second-quarter performance and expectations of robust client demand through the remainder of the year, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Meanwhile, the company expects strong synergies from the acquisition of Cognate, which will help it to offer CDMO services in the high-growth, high-science cell and gene therapy sector. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Over the past three months, Charles River has been outperforming its industry. Yet, escalating costs are a concern. Stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuation are other woes.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $444.68 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,080 shares of company stock worth $15,777,854. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

