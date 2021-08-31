Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 9 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,549.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,509.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,312.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.