Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 115,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 62,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

