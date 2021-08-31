Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

