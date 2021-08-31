Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 66 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $641.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 763.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.35 and its 200 day moving average is $531.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $643.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

