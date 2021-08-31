Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

