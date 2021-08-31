Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $96,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.39. 8,098,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

