China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 29th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

