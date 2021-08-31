Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,408. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.