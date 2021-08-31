Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

