Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

