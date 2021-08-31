Cincinnati Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,592 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $650,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. 3,933,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

