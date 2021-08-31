CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

