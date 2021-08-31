Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 391,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

