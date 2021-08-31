CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Short Interest Update

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

CIT stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

