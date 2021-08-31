Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.