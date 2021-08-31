Citigroup Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.91.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.