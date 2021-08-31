CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue $1.60 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.5971 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of CKISY stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
