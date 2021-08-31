CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue $1.60 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.5971 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CKISY stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

