Clarius Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.95. 195,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

