Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 632,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

