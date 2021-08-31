Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

