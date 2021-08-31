Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.