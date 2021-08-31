Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $254.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

