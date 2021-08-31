Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

