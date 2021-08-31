Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

