Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $413.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.