Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,032. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

