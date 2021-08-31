Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

