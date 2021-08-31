Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

