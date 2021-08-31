Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,429,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NET traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -268.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.