Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,429,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NET traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -268.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.