CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

