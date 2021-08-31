Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $94.21.
About Cochlear
