Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 530,946 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

