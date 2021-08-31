Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Critical Comparison

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.51%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.35%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.55 $132.24 million $1.62 9.78 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 108.32 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.17

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

