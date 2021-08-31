Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

