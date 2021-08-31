Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.8 days.

CLEGF remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Separately, Citigroup cut Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

