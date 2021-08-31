Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Colliers Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pixelworks in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.